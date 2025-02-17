Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 234 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $44,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 184,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

MTB opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,126. The trade was a 36.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

