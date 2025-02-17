Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 435 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.