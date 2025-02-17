Human Investing LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

