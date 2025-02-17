Human Investing LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

