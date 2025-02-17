Human Investing LLC Invests $81,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

