Human Investing LLC Sells 79 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Human Investing LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $260.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.