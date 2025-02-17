Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,549,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.5 days.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $31.64 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.
About Hydro One
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.