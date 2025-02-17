Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,549,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.5 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $31.64 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

