Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – February 17th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Ingersoll Rand are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or use of hydrogen as an energy source. These companies may be engaged in activities such as the manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cells, development of hydrogen infrastructure, or integration of hydrogen technologies into various industries for a more sustainable energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.79. 7,441,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Recommended Stories