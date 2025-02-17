iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 242,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

IBIO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,388. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

