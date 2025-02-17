ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 1.2 %

IZM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.26. 25,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. ICZOOM Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $52.21.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.