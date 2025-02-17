Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 25,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,507. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Brdar acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,998.66. This trade represents a 2.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideal Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ideal Power by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

