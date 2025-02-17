IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IROQ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in IF Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in IF Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IF Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The company has a market cap of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

