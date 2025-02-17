Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $153.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

