Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 210,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 482,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHE stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

