Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,818 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.