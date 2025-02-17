Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $187.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.21 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

