Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,804,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.88 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.