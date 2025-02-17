Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,310,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TDY opened at $489.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

