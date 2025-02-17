IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,347,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IHI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IHICF remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. IHI has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

