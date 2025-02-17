IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,347,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IHI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IHICF remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. IHI has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
About IHI
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IHI
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.