Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 13.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.95 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.60). Approximately 1,389,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 760,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.95 ($0.53).

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of £79.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.51.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ilika had a negative net margin of 631.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.