IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $160,942.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,295.89. The trade was a 20.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 78,333.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 1,112,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. IMAX has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.