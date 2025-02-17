IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. IMCD has a 12 month low of $137.20 and a 12 month high of $180.78.
IMCD Company Profile
