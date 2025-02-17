IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. IMCD has a 12 month low of $137.20 and a 12 month high of $180.78.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMCD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.