Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,658. Incyte has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

