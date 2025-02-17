Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – February 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Honeywell International, Danaher, Eaton, and Vistra are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to a group of companies that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution, or providing of industrial goods and services. These companies typically operate within sectors such as machinery, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing. Investment in industrial stocks can be influenced by economic cycles and trends in global trade and infrastructure development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average is $308.24. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.04. 16,966,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.33.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 21,261,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.33. Danaher has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $309.21. 3,174,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,676. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day moving average is $331.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.59. 5,707,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.

