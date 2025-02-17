Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 308,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.