Insider Selling: Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) CFO Sells $10,192.60 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Laspaluto sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $10,192.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,126.27. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Laspaluto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Michelle Laspaluto sold 1,015 shares of Chimerix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $4,171.65.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Chimerix by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chimerix by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 496,823 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

