Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,345,410.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GL stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,994,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

