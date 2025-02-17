Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,551 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $181,125.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,348.32. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, February 10th, Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total transaction of $82,796.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.02 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

