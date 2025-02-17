Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 1,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

