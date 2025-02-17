Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intelligent Financial Strategies reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.17. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.