Intelligent Financial Strategies Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

