Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 6,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Intelligent Living Application Group
