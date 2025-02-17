Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 6,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

