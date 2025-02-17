International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 21,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. The company has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

