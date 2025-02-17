Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $587.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. The trade was a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

