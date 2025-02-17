Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $208,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,760. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,632 shares of company stock worth $12,947,078. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

