Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Stake Boosted by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
