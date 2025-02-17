Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

