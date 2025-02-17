Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $538.84 and last traded at $538.15. 17,824,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 30,763,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.90.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.34.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
