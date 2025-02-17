iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

