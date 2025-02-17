iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.