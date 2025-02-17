iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lessened by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 562,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 92,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

