iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 125,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

