iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

