iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Trimmed by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

