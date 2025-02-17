iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,421,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after buying an additional 947,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 248,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $44.74 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

