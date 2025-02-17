iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

