iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

