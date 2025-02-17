iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

