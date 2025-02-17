iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $11,343,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

