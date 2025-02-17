iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694,170 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.33% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $60,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,602,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.61 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.